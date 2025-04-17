Soriano (2-2) took the loss against Texas on Wednesday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

Soriano wasn't sharp overall Wednesday, but his loss can primarily be pinned on a poor second inning. In that frame, the right-hander allowed three hits and issued his only two walks of the contest, leading to the Rangers plating all three of their runs. Soriano did manage to show resilience by making it through the rest of his start without giving up any additional runs, though he allowed at least one runner to reach base in each frame in which he pitched. Soriano has one poor start to his stat sheet this season -- he gave up five runs over 5.1 frames April 4 against Cleveland -- but he's been effective otherwise, yielding just four runs across 20.1 innings in his other three starts.