Soriano (8-9) earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, allowing two hits and issuing two walks while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings.

Soriano was very sharp Monday, limiting the Dodgers to two harmless singles and two walks. He notched his fourth quality start over his past five outings, though the one game in which he didn't accomplish that feat was a seven-run, four-inning blowup against Tampa Bay his previous time on the mound. Soriano has been prone to the occasional ugly outing this year -- he has given up five or more runs on six occasions -- but he's also racked up seven appearances of six-plus frames without allowing an earned run. Overall, he's at a 3.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 125:63 K:BB over 143 innings spanning 25 starts.