Soriano worked a scoreless inning against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.

Soriano earned his first call-up to the majors after posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB over 23.1 innings at Double-A this season. The right-hander faced a challenge against the heart of Houston's lineup in his debut outing, but he worked around a one-out walk to Alex Bregman to fire a scoreless frame. Soriano has the strikeout stuff -- including a high-90-s fastball -- to eventually work as a high-leverage reliever, but he's unlikely to see many such opportunities in his initial stint in the majors.