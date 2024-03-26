Soriano earned a place on the Angels' Opening Day roster as a reliever, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander stretched out as a starter during spring training but will end up working out of the bullpen with Robert Stephenson (shoulder) likely unavailable. Soriano should continue to stay relatively stretched out and could serve as a spot starter if/when the Angels deal with rotation injuries. The 25-year-old made 38 appearances as a reliever in his first taste of the majors last season and posted a 3.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB over 42 innings.