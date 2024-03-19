With Robert Stephenson (shoulder) uncertain to be ready for game action by Opening Day, the Angels are considering whether to move Soriano to a relief role, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Soriano had been stretching out as a starter this spring, but Stephenson's shoulder issue may shift that plan, at least temporarily. Soriano posted a respectable 3.64 ERA in 42 innings as a reliever last season, though he had been primarily a starter in the minors prior to undergoing revision Tommy John surgery in 2021. Angels manager Ron Washington indicated late last week that the team still wants to see what Soriano can do as a starter and suggested that a move to the bullpen would be to "take care of need" before "thinking long term."