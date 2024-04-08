Soriano will start for the Angels on Wednesday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels stretched Soriano out in spring training before putting him back in the bullpen once the season began. However, with Chase Silseth (elbow) going down, Soriano will now get a look in the rotation. Soriano came up as a starter in the minors and made two starts with Double-A Rocket City in 2023, but all 40 of his appearances in the majors to this point have come in relief. The 25-year-old has standout stuff with a fastball that regularly hits triple digits, but he also has two Tommy John surgeries under his belt and his professional high in innings is 82.1, which came back in 2019. Still, there's enough upside here to take a shot in deeper fantasy leagues.