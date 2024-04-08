Soriano will enter the Angels rotation and start Wednesday against the Rays in Anaheim, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels stretched Soriano out in spring training before putting him back in the bullpen once the season began. However, with Chase Silseth (elbow) heading to the injured list, Soriano will now get a look in the rotation. Soriano came up as a starter in the minors and made two starts with Double-A Rocket City in 2023, but all 40 of his appearances in the majors to this point have come in relief. The 25-year-old has standout stuff with a fastball that regularly hits triple digits, but he also has two Tommy John surgeries under his belt and his professional high in innings is 82.1, which came back in 2019. Still, he may bring enough upside to the table for managers in deeper fantasy leagues to pick him up on speculation.