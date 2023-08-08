Soriano earned a hold against the Giants on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Soriano got the eighth frame in a game that the Angels led 3-2 at the time. The right-hander got the job done, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches, but closer Carlos Estevez melted down in the ninth as San Francisco came back for the win. Manager Phil Nevin hasn't hesitated to use Soriano in a high-leverage role throughout his rookie campaign, as the reliever has tallied 10 holds in 21 appearances. He's impressed with a 14.0 K/9, 3.24 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 25 frames.