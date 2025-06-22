Soriano (5-5) allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Astros on Saturday.

This was Soriano's third straight quality start, and he's allowed just two runs with a 28:6 K:BB over 20.2 innings in that span. He also picked up a win for the first time in four outings in June. Soriano looks to have turned a corner after posting passable numbers for the first two-plus months of the season, especially with his last two outings being dominant performances against division leaders. He's at a 3.39 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 80:43 K:BB across 93 innings over 16 starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be a favorable home matchup against the Nationals.