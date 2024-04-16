Soriano is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Even though he was touched up for four earned runs on six hits in just four innings in his first MLB start last Wednesday against the Rays, Soriano's 6:0 K:BB and eight swinging strikes on 72 pitches were encouraging. He'll get another crack at Tampa Bay in his second turn through the rotation, this time at Tropicana Field after the prior outing came at Angel Stadium. The 25-year-old could hold down a spot in the Anaheim rotation until Chase Silseth (elbow) is ready to return from the injured list.