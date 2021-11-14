The Pirates designated Soriano (elbow) for assignment and returned him to the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Rule 5 pick from a year ago is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to pitch in 2022. Soriano's only professional action since 2019 was the pair of rehab games he pitched this past May before re-injuring his elbow, so he'll be coming off a nearly four-year hiatus if he returns and pitches again.