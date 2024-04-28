Soriano (0-4) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 1.2 innings while striking out one.

Soriano struggled right out of the gate, allowing two walks and a hit in the opening frame while also hitting Ryan Jeffers with a pitch. Things only got worse for the right-hander in the second, when he beaned the leadoff man and managed to retire only two of the next six batters he faced before being relieved by Jose Suarez. It marked the shortest outing of the season for Soriano and the third time in which he's allowed at least three runs. He's also issued three or more walks in three consecutive starts.