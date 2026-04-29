Soriano (5-1) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts across five innings.

After allowing just one earned run across 37.2 innings in his first six starts of the season, Soriano experienced his first bit of adversity Tuesday. He battled location issues, throwing 40 of his 97 pitches out of the zone, though the right-hander was able to generate 19 whiffs with his plus stuff. Soriano is one of the most ground ball-heavy pitchers in the league but did serve up a pair of homers against Chicago, as Colson Montgomery and Drew Romo both took him deep. Despite the rough outing, Soriano still owns a microscopic 0.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and league-high 49 strikeouts to 16 walks across 42.2 innings. He's scheduled to see the White Sox again Monday in Los Angeles.