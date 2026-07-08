Angels' Jose Soriano: Settles for no-decision in QS

Soriano completed six innings in a no-decision against Texas on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Soriano gave up a pair of runs on two walks and a single in the second inning. Beyond that frame, the right-hander was excellent, yielding just two additional baserunners on a hit-by-pitch and a single. Soriano picked up his first quality start since May 21 and completed six innings for just the second time over his past eight appearances. He's faded after a scorching start to the season, but Soriano still holds a respectable 3.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 115:51 K:BB over 106 innings spanning 19 starts. He's projected to start the Angels' final game before the All-Star break in Minnesota.