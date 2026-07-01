Angels' Jose Soriano: Strikes out nine in loss

Soriano (8-5) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Soriano was trading zeroes with Bryan Woo for five innings, but the Mariners broke through in the sixth. Soriano allowed three straight singles to begin that frame, and Chase Silseth wasn't able to stop the bleeding after coming on in relief with two runners aboard. Soriano had a mediocre June, giving up 20 runs (17 earned) over 28.2 innings across six starts, though he logged a 33:18 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 111:49 K:BB across 100 innings through 18 starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Rangers.