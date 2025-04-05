Soriano (1-1) struck out nine but was charged with the loss Friday versus the Guardians after surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings.

The 26-year-old had his swing-and-miss stuff working as he generated 17 whiffs and set a career high with nine punchouts, but two homers by Jose Ramirez and a Brayan Rocchio double produced four of the five runs against him. Soriano began the campaign with seven scoreless frames against the White Sox, and he now has a 3.65 ERA and 14:5 K:BB through his first two starts this season.