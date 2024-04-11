Soriano (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on six hits over four innings as the Angels fell 4-2 to the Rays. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Tampa Bay jumped on Soriano early, scoring three runs in the first inning and tacking on one more in the second, but the right-hander settled down before exiting his first start of the season after 72 pitches (49 strikes). He generated an encouraging 24 called or swinging strikes though, and the 25-year-old should have shown enough to get a longer look in the rotation. His next outing is likely to be a rematch with the Rays early next week in Tampa.