Soriano (7-8) took the loss against Texas on Wednesday, pitching seven innings during which he allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Soriano pitched well Wednesday, notching 12 whiffs and seven punchouts over seven frames while holding the Rangers to one earned run. However, opposing starter Nathan Eovaldi limited the Angels to one run across seven innings of his own to eke out the victory. Soriano nonetheless recorded his third straight quality start, and he's surrendered just five earned runs over 20 innings during that span. His ERA is down to 3.65 on the campaign, and he's already recorded a career-best 115 strikeouts over a career-high 133 frames.