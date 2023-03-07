The Angels haven't yet decided whether to develop Soriano as a starter or reliever, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Soriano was once an intriguing pitching prospect, but he's undergone two Tommy John surgeries since 2020 and tossed only 13 minor-league innings last season. While he's on the Angels' 40-man roster, the right-hander isn't likely to ascend to the big leagues this season. The Angels are understandably unsure about Soriano's future role given his lack of game action over the past four seasons, though manager Phil Nevin left the door open for him to develop as a starter, saying, "You can see him coming in and blowing it out for one inning or if he can sustain it and he can go for five, six innings, then obviously that's a great spot for him too."