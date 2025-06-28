Soriano allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Friday.

Soriano had allowed just two runs over his last three starts, spanning 20.2 innings, but he burned fantasy managers in what was a favorable matchup on paper. Despite the poor performance, he escaped with his fourth no-decision in five starts in June, as the Angels pulled ahead in their half of the fifth inning following his exit. Soriano was consistently strong in May, but he bookended his strong three-start stretch in the middle of June with poor outings to begin and end the month. Overall, he's at a 3.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 84:45 K:BB through 97 innings over 17 starts this season. The right-hander's next outing is expected to be on the road in Atlanta.