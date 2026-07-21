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Angels' Jose Soriano: Turns in quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soriano allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Monday.

Soriano didn't have a strikeout in his last start, but he bounced back well in his longest outing since May 10 versus the Blue Jays. The Cardinals got to him for two runs in the second inning, but Soriano was able to get back on track, ending with 64 of his 95 pitches going for strikes. The right-hander now has a 3.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 122:54 K:BB through 118 innings over 21 starts this season. His next start is projected to be at San Francisco.

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