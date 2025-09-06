Soriano (10-10) allowed eight runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four over 2.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Soriano had won three of his last four starts, posting scoreless lines in each victory, but it was again the Athletics that got to him. He posted quality starts in his first two matchups against the A's this year, but they've responded by tagging him for 13 runs across eight innings in his last two starts against them. Soriano has been prone to blowups this year -- this is the eighth time he's given up five or more earned runs and the ninth time he's been charged with at least five runs. Over 29 starts, he has a 4.07 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 148:73 K:BB through 163.2 innings. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.