Soriano earned a hold against the Rangers on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Soriano got the eighth frame in a close contest, emphasizing how quickly he's ascended up the bullpen pecking order. Part of that rise is due to injuries to Ben Joyce (elbow) and Matt Moore (oblique), but Soriano has certainly earned his manager's trust as well. The rookie right-hander has yet to surrender a run in six big-league appearances, yielding just one hit and posting a 10:2 K:BB over seven innings. He's picked up five holds in the six outings, so he's worth a look in fantasy leagues that count that category, especially while Moore and Joyce remain out.