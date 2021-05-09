The Angels recalled Suarez from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Suarez is "here to help" out of the bullpen in Sunday's series finale, but look for the skipper to stay away from the lefty if starter Jose Quintana isn't chased from the game early. With Alex Cobb (finger) moving to the 10-day injured list Saturday, the Angels will have an opening in the rotation for Monday's game in Houston. Suarez, who had been stretched out for starting duty at Triple-A, would make for a logical choice to get the nod Monday if he isn't needed in relief Sunday.