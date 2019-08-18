Suarez allowed four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five and did not factor into the decision versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Suarez was used as a bulk reliever for the first time in his career, to less-than-appealing results. He was dinged for a two-run double by James McCann and a two-run homer by Eloy Jimenez in the third inning, which put the Angels down 5-1, but the offense rallied in the seventh inning to get Suarez off the hook. The 21-year-old has struggled to a 6.75 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 53.1 innings this season. He has now allowed four or more runs in each of his last four appearances. Suarez is next expected to face the Astros for a road start Friday.