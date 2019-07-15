Suarez allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Suarez labored through the first three frames and was perhaps a bit lucky to escape with only three runs against him. He settled down after that but was removed with an elevated pitch count after recording one out in the fifth. Suarez has struggled to go deep into games of late and has failed to complete five innings in each of his last three starts. He will take a 5.51 ERA into his next outing on the road against this same Mariners team.