Suarez allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Saturday.

Manager Brad Ausmus left Suarez out there to begin the sixth inning after the lefty began his night with five scoreless frames, and the decision backfired. Suarez walked George Springer and then gave up a two-run shot to Jose Altuve before getting the hook. That was home run No. 23 given up by Suarez in just 81 innings this season. He seems like a longshot to make the 2020 Opening Day roster, but Suarez will get to make his case in the spring.