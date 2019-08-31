Suarez took a no-decision Friday versus the Red Sox, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out over five innings.

Two of the four hits left the yard, as Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez both took Suarez deep. Suarez was removed after throwing 76 pitches (50 strikes), continuing a trend of the 21-year-old not pitching deep into games. He's now allowed 18 homers in 63 innings this year, while adding a 6.71 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with 58 strikeouts. Should he remain in the rotation after the September call-ups, he'd likely take on the White Sox next Saturday.