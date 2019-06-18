Suarez is listed as the Angels' probable pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Though Trevor Cahill (elbow) resumed a throwing program over the weekend, the Angels apparently aren't expecting him to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when a fifth starter is required again Wednesday. As a result, Suarez will stick in the rotation for his fourth consecutive start. Manager Brad Ausmus has been reluctant to allow the rookie to work deep into games -- the lefty has maxed out at 5.2 innings in his three starts -- but he's been a serviceable back-end arm thus far with a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. Suarez could make for an appealing streaming option again this week while taking on one of the majors' weaker offenses.