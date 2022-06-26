Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said Suarez will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Sunday's game against the Mariners in Anaheim, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Suarez was optioned to Triple-A last Sunday, one day after he struck out seven over 4.1 scoreless frames while starting one half of a doubleheader with the Mariners. He'll get another crack against Seattle this weekend, this time taking on the club at home. With the Angels sending the struggling Reid Detmers back to Triple-A earlier this week, Suarez could be in line for a more permanent stay in the big-league rotation.