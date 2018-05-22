Angels' Jose Suarez: Back-to-back 11-strikeout outings
Suarez struck out 11 over five shutout innings Monday for Double-A Mobile in its 1-0 win over Jacksonville in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He gave up two hits and one walk in the outing.
Suarez has now turned in back-to-back 11-strikeout performances while walking only two batters in those contests, boosting him to a sensational 51:8 K:BB through 29.2 innings in the Southern League. While the 20-year-old's WHIP sits at a less impressive 1.44, that mark seems inflated by an inordinate amount of bad luck, as he has yet to allow a home run in Double-A and maintains a .500 BABIP.
