Angels' Jose Suarez: Battling for rotation spot
Suarez was competing for a spot in the Opening Day rotation before spring training was suspended, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Suarez pitched well in Cactus League play, allowing only one earned run on three hits across eight innings while notching a 9:2 K:BB. However, the southpaw's bid for a big-league roster spot may be hurt by the delay to the start of the regular season as the extra time may give fellow hurlers Shohei Ohtani (elbow) and Griffin Canning (elbow) the opportunity to recover from their injuries in time for Opening Day. Another factor to keep in mind is that Suarez still has minor-league options remaining, providing the Angels with added incentive to keep him in the minors as long as the team does not have a pressing need in the rotation.
