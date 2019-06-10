Suarez dropped to 1-1 after giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Mariners. He struck out six in the outing.

Suarez excelled at missing bats -- 14 of 87 pitches were swinging strikes -- but his command was somewhat spotty and likely contributed to manager Brad Ausmus' decision to pull the rookie from the contest early. The 21-year-old has acquitted himself reasonably well through his first two big-league outings, but it seems likely that he'll be demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake rather than making another turn through the rotation. An upcoming off day will allow the Angels to get by without a fifth starter until June 17, at which point Trevor Cahill (elbow) could be ready to reclaim a spot in the rotation.