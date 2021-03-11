Suarez is being stretched out as a starter during spring training and is also being looked at as a bullpen option, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has struck out seven batters over 3.1 innings thus far in Cactus League play, though he has also allowed five baserunners and two runs. The southpaw is a longshot for a rotation role to open the campaign, so he could start the season in the big-league bullpen or as a starter in the minors. Suarez hasn't had much success as a major-leaguer so far, posting a 7.99 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 83.1 innings, primarily as a starter.