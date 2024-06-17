Suarez (1-2) took the loss against San Francisco on Sunday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over one-plus inning.

Ben Joyce worked two frames as the opener in the contest, and Suarez was deployed next, presumably to attempt to cover multiple innings. That plan seemed to be on track when the left-hander tossed a scoreless third frame (despite giving up two hits), but Suarez then allowed five straight batters to reach -- on three doubles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch -- in the bottom of the fourth and was consequently given the hook. Suarez has given up nine runs over 3.2 innings across his past two appearances, pushing his season ERA up to an ugly 8.15.