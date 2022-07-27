Suarez (2-4) earned the win Tuesday over the Royals. He allowed three hits, a walk and hit a batter while striking out three over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Suarez had allowed 12 runs over 12 innings in his first three starts in July, though he faced the Astros, Orioles and Dodgers in that stretch. A favorable start against the Royals allowed the southpaw to get back on track. He threw 53 of 78 pitches for strikes in arguably his sharpest outing of the year. For the season, Suarez owns a 5.01 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB in 50.1 innings across 12 appearances (10 starts). He's projected for a home start versus the Athletics next week.