Suarez (6-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Seattle.

After giving up an RBI double to Ty France in the first inning, Suarez kept thing under control until Carlos Santana smoked a grand slam in the fifth. The 24-year-old southpaw had allowed three or fewer runs in eight straight outings prior to Monday's hiccup. His season ERA jumped to 4.11 alongside a 91:32 K:BB through 20 appearances. Suarez is expected to start in Minnesota this weekend.