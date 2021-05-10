Suarez will follow Junior Guerra out of the bullpen Monday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if this is a traditional opener and follower setup, as the Angels haven't specified exactly how many innings Guerra is supposed to pitch. Suarez has made 17 starts and four relief appearances thus far in his big-league career but hasn't had much success, struggling to a 7.99 ERA and 6.95 FIP.