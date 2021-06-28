Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday that Suarez could be moved into the rotation at some point this season, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

After an ugly showing in the 2020 campaign during which he gave up 10 runs in just 2.1 innings, Suarez has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround this season, posting a 2.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 22 innings out of the bullpen. The left-hander credits his success in part to better conditioning, and he explained through an interpreter that he "lost a lot of weight" in the offseason. His strong campaign has opened the eyes of Maddon and others in the organization to the point that a move to the rotation is a strong possibility. "We've talked about how he could help us this year," Maddon said. "We believe that, no question. That's definitely on the horizon. We've been trying to utilize him in different moments and keep him kind of stretched out so that when we do choose to do something like that, it's not gonna be a great add on regarding his workload regarding number of pitches. But everybody pretty much believes the same thing: that this guy is going to be a starter."