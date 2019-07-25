Angels' Jose Suarez: Could start Thursday
Suarez is in the Angels' clubhouse and may start Thursday's game versus the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Angels have yet to officially name a starter, but Suarez is now with the team and is eligible to be recalled Thursday after spending 10 days in the minors. The 21-year-old has a 5.51 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB through his first 32.2 major-league innings.
