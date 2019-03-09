Suarez has been limited to just one Cactus League appearance this spring due to a sore shoulder, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Brad Ausmus relayed that Suarez's lack of usage is no cause for concern, with the skipper relaying that the young lefty resumed throwing three days ago, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Even if the injury hadn't surfaced, the Angels may have looked to limit Suarez's spring workload anyway after his innings count jumped from 68.2 in 2017 to 117 in 2018. The 21-year-old is slated to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Salt Lake.