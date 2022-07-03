Suarez didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Houston, allowing two runs on four hits and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Suarez began Sunday's start with three perfect innings before allowing one run on three hits in the fourth and another two-out hit in the fifth that prompted his removal. The performance was a minor step back from his two prior excellent appearances, though he's still kept opposing offenses to no more than three runs in each of his four games since being recalled from the minors June 7. He's currently scheduled to pitch again next weekend against Baltimore.