Suarez (1-2) picked up the win Sunday versus the Mariners. He allowed a run on five hits and struck out eight over six innings.

Suarez pitched behind opener Andrew Wantz, who was ejected after he hit Jesse Winker with a pitch, which ignited a brawl between the teams. The lone run on Suarez's line was from an Abraham Toro solo home run in the sixth inning, but the Angels were able to pull ahead in the seventh while the southpaw was still in the game. Suarez had not completed more than five innings in a start at the major-league level prior to Sunday. He owns a 4.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB across 33 innings overall. The Angels' pitching plans are still in flux heading into next week, but Suarez's next start is expected to be a road date in Houston next weekend.