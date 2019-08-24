Suarez (2-5) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three as the Angels fell 5-4 to the Astros.

The southpaw wasn't sharp and needed 92 pitches (57 strikes) to record 14 outs, although the final run on his ledger scored after he'd gotten the hook. Suarez now carries a 6.67 ERA and 56:24 K:BB through 58 innings, and with the Angels getting a couple of off days next week, it's not clear when he'll pitch again.