Angels' Jose Suarez: Earns promotion to Triple-A

Suarez was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Thanks to a shiny 2.79 ERA and 16.1 K/9 across 38.2 minor-league innings this season, Suarez has quickly worked his way to Triple-A after opening the season with High-A Inland Empire. The 20-year-old prospect has yet to throw more than 75 innings in a season as a pro, so the Angels will likely be careful with his workload the rest of the season. Suarez will likely spend most of the remainder of the season with the Bees, but he could force a promotion to the majors later in the season if he continues to dominate minor-league hitters.