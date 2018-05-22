Angels' Jose Suarez: Earns promotion to Triple-A
Suarez was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Thanks to a shiny 2.79 ERA and 16.1 K/9 across 38.2 minor-league innings this season, Suarez has quickly worked his way to Triple-A after opening the season with High-A Inland Empire. The 20-year-old prospect has yet to throw more than 75 innings in a season as a pro, so the Angels will likely be careful with his workload the rest of the season. Suarez will likely spend most of the remainder of the season with the Bees, but he could force a promotion to the majors later in the season if he continues to dominate minor-league hitters.
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart