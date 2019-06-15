Angels' Jose Suarez: Earns second victory Saturday
Suarez (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings to pick up the win in a 5-3 victory over the Rays Saturday.
Suarez shut out the Rays over the first five innings but yielded a three-run homer to Yandy Diaz in the sixth inning and departed after 81 pitches. The 21-year-old has now won two of his three starts but has been nicked for three home runs in 16 innings. He has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP this season, and is not currently scheduled for another start.
More News
-
