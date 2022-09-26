Suarez (7-8) allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six in 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Twins on Sunday.

Although Suarez fell one out shy of picking up a quality start Sunday, he was rewarded with his seventh win of the year after settling for losses in his last two outings. The southpaw has lasted at least five innings in all 10 of his starts following the All-Star break, and he's posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 57 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rangers on Sunday.