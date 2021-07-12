Suarez (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as he picked up a win over the Mariners on Sunday.

The only run Suarez allowed came on a sacrifice fly from Ty France after the left-hander allowed back-to-back singles to open up the bottom half of the first. He settled in nicely afterward, not allowing another baserunner to reach second over the next four innings. Suarez threw a season-high 88 pitches after throwing 75 pitches his last time out as he continues to build up his arm strength and stamina. He now owns a 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB over 35.1 innings and should be on fantasy owners' radars in mixed and AL-only leagues.