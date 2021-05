Suarez (2-0) took the win against Oakland on Sunday, pitching three scoreless and hitless innings. He allowed one walk and struck out four.

Starter Jose Quintana was forced out of the game after three innings due to a shoulder injury, leaving Suarez to protect a 4-2 lead. The southpaw thrived in the opportunity, allowing only one baserunner (on a seventh-inning walk) while striking out four. He has yielded only two earned runs over nine innings on the season.