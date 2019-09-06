Suarez allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings Thursday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Suarez followed Luke Bard into the game, beginning his outing in the second inning. The major blow against him came in his final frame when he surrendered a two-run homer to Josh Phegley. It was one the few positive outings Suarez has had in his rookie campaign, as he currently owns a 6.45 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 68.1 innings. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Cleveland.